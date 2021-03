Joining the long list of companies that have stepped out to foot the vaccination costs of their employees is SAP Labs India. In a recent statement, the tech giant said it would cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all eligible employees as well as their insured dependents.

In addition to bearing the full cost of the vaccination, SAP has also introduced a slew of initiatives for its employees in India. The programmes are aimed at providing holistic protection against the COVID-19 infection to its employees and their dependents.

In line with the initiatives, SAP India employees and their insured dependents will be able to get COVID-19 tests done from the safety and comforts of their homes. The tests will be carried out by staff from the network of hospitals that SAP has tied up with.

If an employee tests positive and needs to be hospitalised, they can choose to be treated at a SAP partner hospital and claim the cost of treatment through insurance. For employees who do not need to be hospitalised, a free virtual consultation with doctors of the SAP partner hospitals will be made available.

In an official communique, a copy of which is with CNBC TV18, the company said while several employees continue to work from home, SAP has also opened its offices across India. This was done to support employees who were facing work-from-home challenges. But keeping in mind the pandemic, SAP uses a suite of apps to “get accurate data on the number of employees attending the office at any point in time”. The company said that SAP employees volunteered to build the apps to make sure safety and precautionary guidelines are adhered to, allowing employees to book slots to visit or work from office.