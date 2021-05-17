Sanofi-GSK reports success in virus vaccine, after setback Updated : May 17, 2021 11:58:15 IST The drugmakers said they plan to begin late-stage trials and production in the coming weeks. They hope to win regulatory approval for the vaccine before the end of 2021. The Sanofi-GSK vaccine was an important part of the European Union’s vaccination strategy. Published : May 17, 2021 11:58 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply