Sanjeevani helpline: Get answer of all your COVID vaccine related queries

By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
As part of Network18 and Federal Bank's nationwide vaccine awareness campaign against COVID19, Sanjeevani- A Shot of Life has launched a helpline. All you have to do is to start a conversation on WhatsApp on the number 7977773753 and you will promptly receive your answers or information, which has been verified and cross-checked.

Are sanitisers harmful? Do vaccines modify your DNA? Can vaccination infect you with COVID-19?  These are some of the questions that come to your mind.
