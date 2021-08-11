Sanjeevani Champion: Anganwadi worker's effort to vaccinate adivasis in Madhya Pradesh

Convincing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is not always easy. There are many rumours and myths doing the rounds that are creating vaccine hesitancy.

But against all odds, an Anganwadi worker in Madhya Pradesh showed remarkable dedication to ensure that adivasis in her village are vaccinated.

Network18 and Federal Bank's campaign 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to create vaccine awareness against COVID-19 travelled to Indore district and met Sona Yadav who is an extraordinary healthcare worker and she is a Sanjeevani champion.

Watch the accompanying video for more.