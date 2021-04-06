  • SENSEX
Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life: Network18 and Federal Bank's drive to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination

Updated : April 06, 2021 12:40 PM IST

On the occasion of World Health Day, Network18 will launch its latest ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’ campaign on April 7.
The campaign is aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against COVID-19 and why it is important to get inoculated.
