Sad and lonely? You maybe hastening your ageing: Study

A new study has revealed that feeling unhappy, depressed, or lonely could speed up the ageing process more than having diseases or smoking regularly. While people determine their age by their chronological age, their bodily functions can help determine what their biological age is.

The study reveals that psychological conditions can heavily affect and degrade bodily functions to the point of making biological ageing happen faster. The higher the biological age, the higher the risk of various diseases and death.

Not only does the research highlight the importance of mental wellness, but it also showcases how poor mental health could contribute to a higher likelihood of death.

“We demonstrate that psychological factors, such as feeling unhappy or being lonely, add up to 1.65 years to one’s biological age,” the researchers wrote in the paper published in the Aging-US journal.

The researchers from Stanford University and The Chinese University of Hong Kong built a digital ageing model using data collected from 4,846 individuals as part of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS).

The data included important biomarkers like blood pressure, body mass index, cholesterol levels, glucose levels, and measures of lung function. The study found on average the difference between chronological age and biological age was almost 5.7 years (up or down).

The study found that those who were smoking were 15 months older than those not smoking. Living in rural areas also added five months to an individual's age.

While the study is limited in the fact that the data captured was at one point in time, it is yet another paper in the growing body of work that highlights the dangers of poor mental health.

“Taking care of your psychological health is the greatest contributor that you can have to slow down your pace of ageing,” said Fedor Galkin, a co-author of the study.

