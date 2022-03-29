Russia's Sputnik V effective against COVID-19 in HIV positive patients: Lancet

The Russian-made Sputnik V has proven to be the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine with proven effectiveness in HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) patients, a new study published in the Lancet has found.

Based on the data from the study involving over 24,000 HIV positive participants in Moscow who were already on antiretroviral therapy (ART), Sputnik V’s efficacy was 79 percent. The study is the first of its kind to measure the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine in people living with HIV (PLWH), who are considered immunocompromised when they suffer from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) as a result of the HIV virus.

These individuals with weakened immune systems are at a two-pronged threat from diseases like COVID-19. Their weakened immune systems make them more susceptible to the disease and their weak immune systems also result in many vaccines being ineffective. Vaccines work by eliciting and, in essence, ‘training’ an immune response against particular viral agents, in this case SARS CoV-2. But how do vaccines work when the immune system itself is compromised?

The study, conducted by the makers of the Sputnik V vaccine -- Gamaleya Center -- and the Moscow City Center for AIDS Prevention and Control, found that the vaccine had efficacy against hospitalisation of more than 90 percent, and was 97 percent effective in preventing moderate or severe COVID-19 disease among PLWH. Additionally, full immunisation also resulted in a 3.3-fold reduction of COVID-19 infections in PLWH when compared to unimmunised PWLH.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had previously highlighted that COVID-19 was particularly deadly for those infected with HIV due to their immunocompromised nature. Data from the WHO suggested that 23 percent of HIV positive individuals hospitalised with COVID-19 died.