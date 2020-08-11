  • SENSEX
Russia launches first COVID-19 vaccine but global experts voice safety concerns

August 11, 2020

A drug 'Gam-COVID-Vac Lyo' developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund likely will get approval for civilian use within three to seven days of registration by regulators
