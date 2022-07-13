Russia reports first case of monkeypox

Russia has reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox, according to a statement released on Tuesday by Rospotrebnadzor, the nation's watchdog for consumer rights and human welfare.

"Russia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. A youth, who had returned to Russia after a trip from European countries, turned to medical treatment because of a characteristic rash," it added.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the patient has been placed in isolation and is under medical supervision while displaying only minimal symptoms.

The watchdog stated that the situation is strictly under control and that any potential for additional illness transmission has been curbed.

According to the Russian Federation's Ministry of Health, the country's healthcare system has been preparing for an influx of monkeypox patients since May, and regional instructions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the virus have been circulated throughout the country.

"They are intended for medical personnel and healthcare administrators, as well as other specialists working in the field of laboratory and instrumental diagnostics and organizing the provision of medical care to patients with monkeypox," it added.

Monkeypox, a rare disease that belongs to the same viral family as smallpox and is typically endemic to West and Central Africa, has caused widespread alarm due to an outbreak of cases in Europe and the United States.

In the Congo, Cameroon, and the Central African Republic, there have been approximately 1,500 documented cases of monkeypox, including 70 fatalities.

On Tuesday, the British Health Security Agency reported that 1,735 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported, with 75 percent of those cases occurring in London.

The virus continues to spread predominantly through interconnected sexual networks of homosexual, bisexual, or males who have sex with men, according to a review of the outbreak issued last week by Britain's Health Security Agency.

Infections outside of Africa have also mainly been observed in gay and bisexual males, according to Britain's health department, which also stated that the number of cases and countries detecting monkeypox "continues to increase steeply." It further added that monkeypox has been reported in three children, who are more likely to develop serious illness.

The World Health Organization declined to declare monkeypox a global health emergency last month but said it would revisit its decision soon. It emphasised that its assessment of the outbreak might alter if cases are found among sex workers, if the virus spreads quickly, or if more serious disease is observed.

Fever, body aches, and a rash are common symptoms of monkeypox; most people recover on their own within a few weeks.

(With inputs from agency)