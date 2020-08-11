Healthcare Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin Updated : August 11, 2020 03:09 PM IST "I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks," said Putin. Regulators around the world have insisted that the rush to develop COVID-19 vaccines will not compromise safety. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply