Russia authorizes first dose of Sputnik V as standalone vaccine 'Sputnik Light' Updated : May 07, 2021 08:34:52 IST Sputnik V’s prime dose rAd26 is Sputnik Light and has been authorized as a standalone vaccine. The single-shot vaccine will be priced at less than $10. Russia says the single-dose regimen will allow for the immunization of a larger number of people in a shorter time frame. Published : May 07, 2021 08:23 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply