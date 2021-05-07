  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Russia authorizes first dose of Sputnik V as standalone vaccine 'Sputnik Light'

Updated : May 07, 2021 08:34:52 IST

Sputnik V’s prime dose rAd26 is Sputnik Light and has been authorized as a standalone vaccine.
The single-shot vaccine will be priced at less than $10.
Russia says the single-dose regimen will allow for the immunization of a larger number of people in a shorter time frame.
Published : May 07, 2021 08:23 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

IndiGrid raises Rs 1k crore via NCDs

IndiGrid raises Rs 1k crore via NCDs

ArcelorMittal reports best start to a year for a decade, higher than expected Q1 earnings

ArcelorMittal reports best start to a year for a decade, higher than expected Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement