Round up of COVID-19 restrictions across India

India's total COVID-19 cases rose by 2 lakhs for the first time on Thursday and the active cases roses by nearly 1 lakh for the second straight day.

Consequently, more than half the country has restrictions of some sort in place but nowhere near as what was there last year.

Delhi has a night curfew until April 30, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has a lockdown like situation in key cities until April 16 to April 22 and weekend lockdowns in all urban cities across the state. Uttar Pradesh (UP) again has night curfew in three key cities and lockdown like situations until April 30 in several other cities.

Kerala has no such restrictions but there is a cap on public gatherings. Tamil Nadu has allowed industries to remain operational with strict SOPs in place.

Karnataka also has night curfews in several key cities. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Odisha are other key states where such restrictions are also in place.