Roche's Antibody Cocktail launched in India at Rs 59,750/dose; Cipla to market drug in country Updated : May 24, 2021 10:44:52 IST Cipla will distribute the product by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country, it added. As per the statement, the drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID treatment centers. Published : May 24, 2021 10:44 AM IST