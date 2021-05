Roche India on Wednesday announced that the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has provided an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its antibody cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab in India to treat COVID-19 patients.

This approval was based on the data that have been filed for the EUA in the United States, and the scientific opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in the European Union.

This will enable Roche to import the globally manufactured product batches to India.

Casirivimab and Imdevimab will be marketed and distributed in India through a strategic partnership with Cipla Limited.

Last month, the company said that it is working to increase the production capacity of Actemra (Tocilizumab) that can be used in the treatment of COVID-19.

"We are working urgently to increase manufacturing capacity and supply by ramping up our own production network, as well as actively collaborating with external partners to maximise production of Actemra wherever possible with the goal of increasing its availability," Roche said in a statement.

The Drug firm noted that with the increasing number of infections in the country, minimising hospitalisation and easing pressure on healthcare systems is particularly important.