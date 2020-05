Roche Diagnostics will launch its US Food and Drug Administration-approved antibody or serology test for COVID-19, in India over the next fortnight.

The test received emergency-use authorization from the US drug regulator a few days ago. The test, called Elecsys Ant-SARS-CoV-2 uses a blood sample and gives results in less than 20 minutes on whether one has already been exposed to COVID-19. The test has around 100 percent sensitivity, which means it can identify COVID-19 antibodies in the blood 100 percent of the time, two weeks after the infection.

The German-based diagnostic company said it has received approval from the CDSCO or the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation of India on April 30.

Sources said the company is now awaiting the green light from the Indian Council of Medical Research or the ICMR after which it will be able to begin supplying the test in India. Shipments are expected to arrive in the next 10-15 days.

Roche has already begun shipping the tests to labs across the world. The company is working on ramping up production of the tests, which are expected to touch ‘high double-digit millions of tests per month. Experts are expecting Roche to produce a million tests per month by June. For India, the company, is prepared to increase supplies, if required, sources said.

An antibody test, according to experts, is an important tool in the fight against COVID-19. It helps identify those who have been exposed to the virus, especially those who have been asymptomatic. Antibody tests help screen healthcare workers and others in essential services to determine if they have developed antibodies and can continue or return to work.