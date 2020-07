In just one week since the government of India gave its nod for conducting antibody tests to check past exposure to coronavirus, demand for the test has increased from companies across India who are queuing up to get their employees tested.

Roche Diagnostics, one of the companies to have received the government's approval for the Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody test kits, said that it launched the kit in India last month and has seen increasing demand ever since ICMR approved it for sero-surveillance.

“We have already deployed 8,00,000 tests kits so far and have confirmed orders for another 2 million,” Shravan Subramanyam, MD of Roche Diagnostic India told CNBC-TV18.

ICMR has approved the IgG antibody tests for COVID-19 to only check for past exposure and "allay fears and anxiety of healthcare workers and employees". IgG antibody tests cannot be used as a diagnosis for COVID-19. Diagnostic labs have received enquiries from large corporates, private companies, hospitals, banks, housing societies and even builders at construction sites to test their employees for past exposure to the novel coronavirus.

"Currently we have a capacity to perform half a million IgG antibody tests in a single day, however the tests need to be done with approval of local authorities to make sense of the data," Subramanyam added.

Looking at the demand for using antibody tests on workers to open up factories and economies, the World Health Organization has advised caution. The health agency said that it does not recommend using antibody tests as "immunity certificates" to get the general population back to work. It can create a "false sense of security", WHO added.

Experts have pointed out that different antibody tests have different clinical utility depending on when an individual may have been exposed to the virus and what stage of disease exposure, he/she is currently in.

Subramanyam agreed and said, “IgG tests cannot by itself be used as a passport. Utility is largely for large surveys, factories, districts and to study exposure trends. And when we narrow it down to an individual level, it is important to include clinical guidelines, and requires a medical practitioner to assess and prescribe further steps based on patient history."

Besides, the accuracy of the antibody tests available currently is not 100 percent and WHO warned that there is no evidence that those who have recovered from the virus and have antibodies are immune to a second infection.

Roche said that the company's test kits' specificity and sensitivity is above 99 percent, and that becomes important in populations where sero-prevalence is low because the chance of missing a positive infection is less. Sensitivity of a test is the ability to correctly identify those with the disease (true positives). Test specificity is the ability to correctly identify those without the disease (true negatives).

ICMR has approved and advised using test kits that use ELISA or CLIA based platforms for conducting antibody tests. ELISA or Enzyme-linked assay has been an established technology and has been used for other tests like HIV in the past. The CLIA or Chemiluminescent immunoassay technology platform is more advanced and can be more sensitive and gives a faster turnaround. Abbott and domestic firm Zydus Cadila are among other large players whose antibody test kits have been validated by ICMR-NIV.