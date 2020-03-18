Healthcare
Roche Diagnostics India bceomes first private firm to get COVID-19 test approval
Updated : March 18, 2020 04:24 PM IST
According to a senior official, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is now assessing giving license to another private diagnostic firm, bioMrieux.
The official said two Indian diagnostic companies-- Trivitron Healthcare and Mylab Discovery Solution-- have also sought approval from the DCGI for the coronavirus testing kits developed by them.
The union health ministry had on Tuesday issued guidelines for private sector laboratories intending to initiate COVID-19 testing while appealing them to conduct the tests free of cost.