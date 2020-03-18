Healthcare

Roche Diagnostics India bceomes first private firm to get COVID-19 test approval

Updated : March 18, 2020 04:24 PM IST

According to a senior official, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is now assessing giving license to another private diagnostic firm, bioMrieux.

The official said two Indian diagnostic companies-- Trivitron Healthcare and Mylab Discovery Solution-- have also sought approval from the DCGI for the coronavirus testing kits developed by them.