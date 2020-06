Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson and MLA from Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha on Wednesday slammed the central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for giving out erroneous COVID-19 test reports and delaying the results of tests.

Chadha said Delhi government re-tested 30 samples from RML Hospital, which were declared COVID positive; 12 found to be negative and result for 2 was inconclusive.

The hospital is giving 45 percent erroneous result and the Delhi government should take stringent action against them, added Chadha, in a statement.

It is also violating the government’s instruction of submitting test results within 48 hours, he pointed out.

“They delayed results for 3, 4, 7, 10, and even 31 days.”

He said RML Hospital is one of the very famous hospitals in the national capital but unfortunately this institution has been violating the protocols and guidelines of testing laid down by the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi High Court and ICMR.

"As per the protocol and to maintain the certainty of the tests, the Delhi government checks the test results of the hospitals by re-testing some samples time and again. Recently the Delhi government took 30 samples from the RML hospitals which were declared to be positive by the RML and sent for re-testing.”

“You will be surprised to know that the result of 12 samples out of 30 came negative and results for two samples were inconclusive. The rest was done within 24 hours after the samples were declared positive by the RML hospital.”

“This means that there was an error of 45% in RML's testing. Such a huge variation in result of COVID019 test is unacceptable. Think about the patients' mental state, their families, neighbours and the trauma they go through when they are found to be positive. Such false and erroneous results are highly condemnable and this exposes the negligence of the RML hospital." The AAP national spokesperson added.