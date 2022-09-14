Risk of developing Alzheimer's after COVID-19 higher in senior citizens: Study

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The scientists used the data of 6.2 million adults of 65 years old and above in the United States, who received treatment between February 2020 and May 2021, and had no previous diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

A new large-scale study has found that elderly people, who have suffered from COVID-19, are at a significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The study found that individuals aged 65 and above have a 50 to 80 percent higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s within a year when compared to others. The study was recently published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

While the study clearly shows that contracting COVID-19 can nearly double the risk of developing memory loss diseases among senior citizens. However, it is not yet clear to scientists whether COVID-19 is just merely accelerating Alzheimer's in those who are already suffering from it or triggering it to appear in other elderly people.

The research highlights the growing body of evidence of how COVID-19 infections can affect individuals with more diseases than expected earlier. With the sheer number of infections of COVID-19 around the world, the doubling risk of Alzheimer’s can result in a new epidemic of Alzheimer’s.

ALSO READ:

“If this increase in new diagnoses of Alzheimer's disease is sustained, the wave of patients with a disease currently without a cure will be substantial, and could further strain our long-term care resources,” Pamela Davis, the study's co-author said.

The scientists used the data of 6.2 million adults of 65 years old and above in the United States, who received treatment between February 2020 and May 2021 and had no previous diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Of these, 4,00,000 people had contracted COVID-19 while 5.8 people were put in the control group, who hadn’t contracted COVID-19 before. The scientists found that the risk for developing Alzheimer's shot up from 0.35 percent to 0.68 percent after contracting COVID-19.

This is not the first time that COVID-19 infections have been linked with a higher risk of developing neurological conditions. Studies have found higher chances of developing dementia, substance abuse disorder and even brain stroke among those who recovered from Covid-19.