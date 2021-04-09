Risk of contracting COVID from contaminated surfaces less than 1 in 10,000: CDS

Over a year ago, when SARSCoV-2 started wreaking havoc around the world, hygiene was underlined as one of the defining factors that could protect people from contracting novel coronavirus. A year since then, 1.34 billion people have been infected and nearly 2.9 million have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Researchers, a year ago, said the virus could survive on plastic or stainless steel and therefore advised people to exercise caution. The world followed.

However, now, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national public health agency of the country, has updated its surface cleaning guidelines and noted the risk of getting the virus from touching a contaminated surface was less than 1 in 10,000, the New York Times reported.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said that the contact with contaminated surfaces and objects may cause people to contract the virus, but added that "evidence has demonstrated the risk by this route of infection of transmission is actually low."

Other scientists agree. Linsey Marr, who is an expert on airborne viruses at Virginia Tech, says everyone had known this for a long time but people were still focused on cleaning the surface. She added that there was still no evidence that anyone contracted the virus by touching the contaminated surface.

Researchers and experts now say that it's become amply clear that the virus spreads largely through the air, adding excessive cleaning of doorknobs or subway seats etc makes little contribution to protecting the people from the virus.

Emanuel Goldman, a microbiologist at Rutgers University, told the NYT that the scientific basis for the concern that people might contract the virus through the surface was "very slim — slim to none." According to him, it's a virus you get by breathing and not by touching.

The US health agency has previously acknowledged what was clearly communicated this week — that contaminated surfaces may not pose as much risk.

The CDC’s updated cleaning guidelines say that use of simple soap and water, along with handwashing and wearing masks, was enough to keep the transmission low.

Donald Milton, an aerosol scientist at the University of Maryland, said that a lot of spraying and misting of chemicals isn’t helpful and therefore wasn't needed.

The CDC, however, still maintains that if a person was in a particular space before testing positive for the virus, it needs to be disinfected.

The new cleaning guidelines, Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University, said reflect our evolving data on transmission throughout the pandemic.