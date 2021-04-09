Risk of contracting COVID from contaminated surfaces less than 1 in 10,000: CDS Updated : April 09, 2021 03:02 PM IST The health authorities say that the risk by this route of infection of transmission is actually low Researchers and experts add that it’s become amply clear that the virus spreads largely through the air Published : April 09, 2021 03:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply