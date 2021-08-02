Rise in COVID-19 cases likely in August; third wave may peak in October, says report

India is likely to see a rise in COVID-19 cases this month and the third wave may peak in October, according to a model by researchers Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur.

The next wave is likely to be smaller than the intense second wave that peaked at a record 4,00,000-plus daily cases on May 7 and declined sharply thereafter, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The next wave will peak in October with less than 1,00,000 cases a day in the best-case scenario or nearly 1,50,000 in the worst scenario. Kerala and Maharashtra are most likely to record the highest caseload, the report said.

So far, India has administered 47,03,00,000 vaccine doses but only 7.6 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, the report added.

Experts have warned that the Delta variant, which spreads as easily as chickenpox and can be passed on by vaccinated people, can fuel the surge. The concerns aren't misplaced as nearly eight of every 10 COVID-19 cases in May, June, and July were caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to data from the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG).

The COVID-19 projections made by Vidyasagar in May, however, didn't hold true. Vidyasagar had tweeted that the predictions were deemed false and invalid because of incorrect parameters as "the pandemic was changing rapidly, even wildly, until about a week ago".

India has registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities.