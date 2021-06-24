RIL AGM: Nita Ambani hails 'superhuman effort' by staff to provide free oxygen to COVID-19 patients

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
At Reliance Industries’ 44th virtual annual general meeting, Nita Ambani spoke of the company’s contribution to resolving the medical oxygen shortage that had gripped the country in April and May this year.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.50
|-51.85
|Coal India
|146.40
|-2.05
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|Adani Ports
|709.90
|-8.80
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,146.50
|-58.60
|Bharti Airtel
|529.90
|-4.20
|Power Grid Corp
|231.20
|-1.00
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,280.00
|-19.75
|Titan Company
|1,776.35
|-6.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.20
|56.05
|TCS
|3,373.60
|112.20
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|JSW Steel
|679.00
|13.50
|Asian Paints
|3,043.25
|55.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,556.55
|53.70
|TCS
|3,366.55
|104.45
|Tech Mahindra
|1,079.40
|23.15
|Larsen
|1,508.00
|28.20
|Asian Paints
|3,045.00
|56.50
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|-0.1100
|-0.15
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5380
|0.1260
|0.14
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5150
|0.0230
|0.02
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6688
|-0.0003
|-0.04