Rewards, freebies, hard cash. Can incentives boost vaccination numbers?

Countries around the world are racing against the clock to vaccinate as many people as possible before the next wave of COVID-19 hits the globe. Many countries like the UK have reached important milestones in terms of overall vaccination rates. But the daily numbers of vaccinations have begun to dip. In order to draw people to vaccination centres, countries are gearing up with innovative offers and incentives.

President Joe Biden has announced a slew of offers to encourage Americans to step out and get vaccinated as the US aims to have 70 percent of the American population at least partially vaccinated by July 4, the American Independence Day. But as the turnout rates started declining, the Biden administration announced offers like free beer, free sports tickets, and free childcare to motivate people to get vaccinated.

Apart from the giveaways, the administration has also planned outreach programmes at barbershops and salons to clear misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. The outreach programme will be targeting areas and communities that have high vaccine hesitancy rates.

States in the US have announced local incentive initiatives to encourage higher turnout at vaccination centres.

Countries like Israel and Serbia, both of which are among the countries with high vaccination rates, are offering rewards as well. Serbia is offering its citizens cash for getting vaccinated while Israel had allowed vaccinated citizens to enjoy services that had been shut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides governments, businesses are also encouraging people with giveaways and offers. Companies that have joined in include makers of Budweiser beer, Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and more.

In Hong Kong, the government has turned to entrepreneurs and those in the hospitality business to help boost vaccination turnout. The city saw a rise in vaccination after a group of housing developers announced a lottery for a $1.4-million apartment for those who get vaccinated.

Countries like Indonesia and UAE are going for the stick rather than the carrot, they are announcing punishment -- like fines and bans on attending large events – for not getting vaccinated.

But are these rewards actually helping in increasing vaccination rates? According to experts, these rewards can sway some people, only if they aren’t strongly against vaccination. While rewards can sway people who are on the fence and incentives can even the playing field in terms of access, people strongly against getting vaccines will not be so easily convinced.

The New England Journal of Medicine noted in an article that “there is a certain logic to providing financial incentives, which may be used to offset the indirect costs of vaccination -- including time spent planning appointments, travelling, or waiting; lost income for workers paid hourly; or expenses such as childcare. These costs disproportionately deter low-income people from getting vaccinated, and payments could ensure that vaccination is indeed ‘free’ to all.”

Deterrents can have an important role to play as well, perhaps in convincing some more hesitant individuals. According to a World Health Organization review of studies in 2014, mandates and sanctions for non-vaccination were effective in increasing vaccination turnout. Other recent studies have shown that incentives do help as well.

But the fact remains that many people around the world are hesitant of the vaccines for reasons that cannot be easily overcome. From distrust of vaccines to distrust of institutions and a belief in conspiracy theories, these people refuse to see beyond their own rationale.