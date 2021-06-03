  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Rewards, freebies, hard cash. Can incentives boost vaccination numbers?

Updated : June 03, 2021 18:11:03 IST

Countries like Indonesia and UAE chose deterrents like fines and bans rather than incentives
Experts say both carrot or stick policies may sway fence sitters
Policy unlikely to have any impact on hardcore vaccination disbelievers
Rewards, freebies, hard cash. Can incentives boost vaccination numbers?
Published : June 03, 2021 06:11 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nitish favours reserving 1/3 seats in medical, engineering colleges for girls

Nitish favours reserving 1/3 seats in medical, engineering colleges for girls

Nestle India's 60% foods portfolio found 'unhealthy'; stock dips 1%

Nestle India's 60% foods portfolio found 'unhealthy'; stock dips 1%

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement