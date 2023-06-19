Revolutionizing Healthcare: How AI Technologies are Enhancing Patient Care

AI technologies can create systems that promote equitable access to quality care. Enabling precision in diagnosis, aiding preventive healthcare and predicting outcomes, read how AI technology will shape our healthy future.

Healthcare is both dynamic and challenging. India’s National Health Policy (2017) aims to increase Government spending on health to 2.5% of GDP by 2025. India’s biotechnology market is expected to grow at an average growth rate of ~ 30% per year to reach USD 100 Billion, and telemedicine is projected to increase to USD 5.5 Billion by 2025. These observations feed into a NITI Ayog publication which counts healthcare as one of the largest sectors of the Indian economy in revenue and employment.

Amongst the growth is the shortage of quality healthcare. A substantial number of people face poverty due to medical expenses. AI technologies offer hope. Integration of modern medicine with preventive health care brings alive Integrative Precision Care. Here we discuss how AI-enabled technologies will reduce healthcare costs, deliver quality care to the masses, and keep people healthier for longer. A discussion that will come alive at AIM2023, at Gurugram. Hear from the leaders and meet the ecosystem, building integrated healthcare and a better future.

Diagnostics and Detection with AI

Accurate diagnosis forms the foundation of effective healthcare. Unstructured medical data, such as imaging, scans, and lab reports, need to be read and mapped against experience to offer a diagnosis. AI technologies allow for analysing vast amounts of data, and they assist healthcare providers in making diagnoses precise. Machine learning algorithms can identify patterns and anomalies that may not be immediately apparent to human clinicians, thus enabling early detection of diseases.

For instance, AI-powered algorithms facilitate qualitative and quantitative detection of pathogens and enable more effective drug prescriptions. The advanced reporting stage includes flagging radiological signs of diseases like TB, lung cancer & heart failure from primary X-rays. Trained over millions of X-rays AI technologies reduce the time to conclude, allowing doctors to follow disease progression. Algorithms can predict the response to different medications, optimize dosages, and propose alternative therapies.

AI Bringing Alive Preventive Healthcare

The predictive power of AI technologies is gaining muscle; prevention will always be better than cure. Over the world, there is a paradigm shift from disease management to focusing on health and wellness. If you can keep a person healthy for one year, you can save trillions of dollars in healthcare costs.

Ayurveda, the Indian traditional system of medicine, goes beyond evidence-based modern medicine and addresses the root cause of disease. Ayurveda is complex, and AI technologies extend themselves towards bringing this ancient science in sync with the expectations of today. AI principles decipher readings from biochemical and digital markers and map progress for people who choose Ayurveda in their course of treatment.

AI - Aiding Public Health Management

AI can revolutionize public health planning. Real-time monitoring of public health trends using AI algorithms and AI-driven models can predict disease spread, and analysis of population health data can influence resource allocation. Ideas like these will shape a healthy future for us all.

Data and AI in healthcare can potentially add $25-$30 billion to India’s GDP by 2025 . The need of the hour is to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the leadership. Fixed cost models from earnest organisations will help because the scope of work or cost cannot be deciding factor when addressing public health's critical and massive expanse.

Ethical Considerations - Challenges in AI Healthcare

As AI technologies become more integrated into healthcare, ensuring data privacy and security is paramount. Sensitive information is being collated. Thus, data storage and anonymisation need strict access control.

AI algorithms have the potential to perpetuate biases. Developers shoulder an ethical responsibility as biases may directly impact diagnosis and doctor judgments. Developers need to work towards fair and inclusive AI solutions.

Ethical AI healthcare solutions should adhere to regulatory frameworks and guidelines. Organisations like Minfy Technologies are committed to adhering to local and international compliance standards like HIPAA, GDPR. By implementing stringent data security protocols, such organizations build trust and maintain the confidentiality of patient information in the AI-driven healthcare ecosystem.

AI – The Capstone for Prescriptive and Preventive Medicine

The potential of AI in building a healthier population is apparent and undeniable. AI technologies offer systems that enable greater precision in diagnostics. It adds vigour to preventive healthcare practices and prescriptive modern medicine. By embracing AI, healthcare providers and policymakers can optimize resource allocation and offer quality healthcare at a massive scale. India can harness the power of AI technologies to create an efficient healthcare system that promotes equitable access to quality care. A wealth of knowledge on how AI technologies are building a healthier future is on display at AIM 2023. Meet Minfy Technologies and a host of health and tech enthusiasts at Leela Ambience, Gurugram on 23 June 2023.

Minfy is on a bionic journey, to build better healthcare.

Minfy Technologies is a trusted cloud partner that understands the evolving needs of healthcare organizations. With a deep understanding of healthcare requirements, Minfy offers a comprehensive suite of tailored services and intelligent solutions.

• HEAL, an AI-powered solution, promotes holistic wellness through collective wisdom.

• Lifespan and Healthspan provide healthcare providers with AI-powered analytics, predictive capabilities, and real-time insights for improved patient outcomes.

• Mygene enables accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and better patient care through multimodal analysis of omics, clinical, and medical data.

• Healthstorz, an AI-enabled, cloud-based object storage and collaboration tool, enhances data management and collaboration within healthcare organizations.

Partnering with Minfy means accessing cost-effective solutions, seamless integration, and a commitment to driving meaningful change in the healthcare industry. Experience increased efficiencies, improved patient outcomes, and better financial performance with Minfy as your trusted cloud partner.

