Revolutionizing Healthcare: How AI Technologies are Enhancing Patient Care

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How AI Technologies are Enhancing Patient Care

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How AI Technologies are Enhancing Patient Care
AI technologies can create systems that promote equitable access to quality care. Enabling precision in diagnosis, aiding preventive healthcare and predicting outcomes, read how AI technology will shape our healthy future.

Healthcare is both dynamic and challenging. India’s National Health Policy (2017) aims to increase Government spending on health to 2.5% of GDP by 2025. India’s biotechnology market is expected to grow at an average growth rate of ~ 30% per year to reach USD 100 Billion, and telemedicine is projected to increase to USD 5.5 Billion by 2025. These observations feed into a NITI Ayog publication which counts healthcare as one of the largest sectors of the Indian economy in revenue and employment.
Amongst the growth is the shortage of quality healthcare. A substantial number of people face poverty due to medical expenses. AI technologies offer hope. Integration of modern medicine with preventive health care brings alive Integrative Precision Care. Here we discuss how AI-enabled technologies will reduce healthcare costs, deliver quality care to the masses, and keep people healthier for longer. A discussion that will come alive at AIM2023, at Gurugram. Hear from the leaders and meet the ecosystem, building integrated healthcare and a better future.
