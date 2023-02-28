Retail prices of 74 medicines, including BP and diabetes, revised: Check here

The NPPA has revised and fixed the prices of drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order 2013 after the decision was taken in the 109th meeting of the Authority on February 21 Retail drug prices of BP, diabetes and 74 other medications revised:

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which is India’s drug price regulator, has fixed the retail price of 74 drugs, including medicines for diabetes and high blood pressure.

The NPPA has revised and fixed the prices of drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order 2013 after the decision was taken in the 109th meeting of the Authority which was held on February 21, news agency PTI reported.

The drug regulatory authority is mandated to fix or revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations. It also enforces the set prices and availability of medicines across the country. The NPPA also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs to keep their prices at reasonable levels for users.

Here are the new rates

As per the notification, the cost of one tablet of Dapagliflozin Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride (Extended-Release Tablet) has been revised and fixed at Rs 27.75.

Similarly, the drug regulatory body reduced prices of blood pressure medicine, including telmisartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney disease and bisoprolol fumarate which is used for heart disease. The cost of one tablet for both medications has been reduced to Rs 10.92.

The NPPA has revised the ceiling prices of 80 notified drugs as per the National List of Essential Medicines 2022. The list includes drugs which are used in the treatment of epilepsy and neutropenia.

The NPPA has also fixed the price of Sodium Valproate (20mg) tablet at Rs 3.20.

The authority has fixed the price of Filgrastim injection (one vial) at Rs 1,034.51 and Hydrocortisone, which is a steroid, at Rs 13.28 per tablet.

The NPPA also has the responsibility of recovering overcharged amounts collected by manufacturers for controlled drugs from consumers.