The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1 to 'Break the Chain' of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The restriction in the second wave of coronavirus was first implemented on April 15 till May 1 and was later extended till May 14. Currently, the government has allowed buying of food items for only four hours to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state is witnessing a rise in the COVID-19 cases. On May 11, Maharashtra has reported 40,956 new cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

Currently, 35,91,783 people are in-home quarantine and 29,955 in institutional quarantine in the state, it said.