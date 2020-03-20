  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yellow metal rises above Rs 40,500 per 10 grams
Bill Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country
Why fall in crude is not positive for oil refiners this time
Rupee opens 22 paise higher at 74.77 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Business

Restaurants in the soup as coronavirus hits food and beverage sector

Updated : March 20, 2020 11:06 PM IST

Maharashtra government on Friday announced more restrictions and measures, shutting down all the non-essential services in the state including private offices.
While food businesses will remain open - footfall is expected to be poor as most people now prefer to place order from home.
The announcement comes a day after Delhi government decided to close dine-in at restaurants in the national capital till March 31.
Restaurants in the soup as coronavirus hits food and beverage sector

You May Also Like

Covid-19: Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

Covid-19: Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement