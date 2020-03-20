Business Restaurants in the soup as coronavirus hits food and beverage sector Updated : March 20, 2020 11:06 PM IST Maharashtra government on Friday announced more restrictions and measures, shutting down all the non-essential services in the state including private offices. While food businesses will remain open - footfall is expected to be poor as most people now prefer to place order from home. The announcement comes a day after Delhi government decided to close dine-in at restaurants in the national capital till March 31.