Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Residents allege fraud in COVD-19 vaccine camp in Mumbai's housing society, 2 detained

    Residents allege fraud in COVD-19 vaccine camp in Mumbai's housing society, 2 detained

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    On May 30, around 390 people were vaccinated as part of the drive. The beneficiaries received certificates under different hospitals' names, who denied having issued any certification.

    Residents allege fraud in COVD-19 vaccine camp in Mumbai's housing society, 2 detained
    Two people have been detained over alleged fraud in the COVID-19 vaccination camp organised in a housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali area. The Mumbai Police is probing the Hiranandani Estate Society vaccination matter after initial findings suggested that beneficiaries received their certificates with different date and location, sources said.
    On May 30, around 390 people were inoculated as part of the vaccination drive. Post-vaccination, none of the beneficiaries experienced any symptoms, a resident said. The beneficiaries also received certificates under different hospitals' names, who denied having issued any certification. "This is when we suspected foul play," said Hiren Vohra, a resident.
    "There's a strong possibility of a big vaccination fraud. How can certificates be issued without authentication from hospitals," added Vohra.
    Residents said they were charged Rs 1,260 per dose of Covishield, according to an HT report. The residents were informed that the vaccination camp was in association with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri. But they received certificates from Nanavati Max Super Speciality and Lifeline hospitals—and the civic-run NESCO jumbo centre, Goregaon.
    Both the hospitals and the centre have denied being involved in the camp.
    Another resident Neha Alisi took to Twitter to report on the incident. In a series of tweets, she said, "Our society, Hiranandani Heritage, Kandivali West, organised a vaccination drive for all members on May 20. Everyone was told there was a tie-up with Kokilaben Hospital."

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also probing the matter.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    Tags
    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha extends lockdown till July 1, opens borders with Chhattisgarh, J'khand

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TATA Cons. Prod735.90 16.40 2.28
    NTPC119.80 2.00 1.70
    Nestle17,965.20 280.40 1.59
    ONGC126.70 1.35 1.08
    HUL2,407.90 15.95 0.67
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    NTPC119.80 1.90 1.61
    Nestle17,972.45 292.95 1.66
    ONGC126.65 1.30 1.04
    Bajaj Finserv11,889.85 90.80 0.77
    HUL2,409.15 18.00 0.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports706.70 -55.15 -7.24
    Tata Steel1,142.15 -32.15 -2.74
    JSW Steel705.40 -19.70 -2.72
    Hindalco380.25 -10.60 -2.71
    Power Grid Corp242.15 -5.45 -2.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp242.10 -5.40 -2.18
    IndusInd Bank1,014.05 -19.50 -1.89
    Reliance2,211.65 -38.05 -1.69
    Larsen1,490.65 -20.30 -1.34
    UltraTechCement6,582.00 -84.05 -1.26

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.32250.01000.01
    Euro-Rupee88.8630-0.0670-0.08
    Pound-Rupee103.48000.18100.18
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66680.00070.11
    View More