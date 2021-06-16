Residents allege fraud in COVD-19 vaccine camp in Mumbai's housing society, 2 detained

Two people have been detained over alleged fraud in the COVID-19 vaccination camp organised in a housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali area. The Mumbai Police is probing the Hiranandani Estate Society vaccination matter after initial findings suggested that beneficiaries received their certificates with different date and location, sources said.

On May 30, around 390 people were inoculated as part of the vaccination drive. Post-vaccination, none of the beneficiaries experienced any symptoms, a resident said. The beneficiaries also received certificates under different hospitals' names, who denied having issued any certification. "This is when we suspected foul play," said Hiren Vohra, a resident.

"There's a strong possibility of a big vaccination fraud. How can certificates be issued without authentication from hospitals," added Vohra.

Residents said they were charged Rs 1,260 per dose of Covishield, according to an HT report . The residents were informed that the vaccination camp was in association with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri. But they received certificates from Nanavati Max Super Speciality and Lifeline hospitals—and the civic-run NESCO jumbo centre, Goregaon.

Both the hospitals and the centre have denied being involved in the camp.

Another resident Neha Alisi took to Twitter to report on the incident. In a series of tweets, she said, "Our society, Hiranandani Heritage, Kandivali West, organised a vaccination drive for all members on May 20. Everyone was told there was a tie-up with Kokilaben Hospital."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also probing the matter.