Resident doctors stage protest against Baba Ramdev's comments, demand action against him Updated : June 01, 2021 16:04:18 IST Resident Doctors have added that patient care will continue, and no work will be disrupted. These protests come a week after a video surfaced of Patanjali's Baba Ramdev mocking allopathy, calling it a 'stupid science' Published : June 01, 2021 03:50 PM IST