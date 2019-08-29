Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
Castbox
Deezer
iHeart

Research Delta's Nimish Mehta talks about Para IV and potential opportunities

The guest on todayâ€™s The Medicine Box podcast is Nimish Mehta, founder of pharma- and health-focused advisory Research Delta Advisors. Nimishâ€™s experience in the pharma space spans more than two decades including consulting and advisory on M&A, exit, entry decisions. He joins in today to discuss what a Para IV is and he lists out any potential Para IV opportunities he foresees for specific pharma companies.

More Episodes from The Medicine Box
The Medicine Box: Wolters Kluwer CEO Shireesh Sahai talks about UpToDate app
29 Aug 2019
What's trending in pharma & healthcare space
28 Aug 2019
Anmol Ganjoo of JM Financial believes pharma sectorâ€™s recovery will be uneven
Pharmaceutical sector is coming out of a challenging time and the road to recovery will be uneven, says Anmol Ganjoo, director, JM Financial Institutional Securities in this episode of The Medicine Box.
27 Aug 2019
Biologics and complex chemistry will dominate pharma sector over the next 5 years, says Deepak Mallik of Edelweiss
26 Aug 2019
Recovery in the pharma sector is likely to be slow
23 Aug 2019
The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley
22 Aug 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; IndiGo, Laksmi Vilas Bank, Sugar Stocks in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; IndiGo, Laksmi Vilas Bank, Sugar Stocks in focus
29 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; IndiGo, DHFL, Oberoi Realty in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; IndiGo, DHFL, Oberoi Realty in focus
28 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for higher start; Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Future Lifestyles in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set for higher start; Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Future Lifestyles in focus
27 Aug 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter