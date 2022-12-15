Homehealthcare news

Cough syrups that allegedly killed 66 kids in Gambia found to be of standard quality: Govt

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 15, 2022 5:34:50 PM IST (Published)

Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertiliser, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said on Thursday that as per the report of the government analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality. Earlier, the WHO had said, ‘The four medicines (that led to the deaths of children in The Gambia) are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd in India.

