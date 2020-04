Gilead Sciences Inc on Wednesday said its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 in a clinical trial, and provided data suggesting it worked better when given earlier in the course of illness.

Dr Anthony Fauci, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19.

So what exactly is remdesivir?

Remdesivir is an investigational new antiviral drug developed by Gilead. Research on the drug began over 10 years ago. The drug over a period of time has been explored for multiple potential diseases such as Ebola, SARS, MERS and now COVID-19. Gilead has provided the drug for treatment against Ebola in a small number of patients on a compassionate use basis in 2014 to 2016 and 2018 again. Compassionate use is the use of a new, unapproved drug to treat a seriously ill patient when no other treatments are available. Remdesivir is not yet globally approved for any human condition.

Remdesivir in 2014 began being studied against Coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS. As per Gilead, the studies confirmed the drug was active against these viruses in lab tests and pre-clinical animal models. Remdesivir is now being studied for the treatment of against COVID-19.

The drug has been provided on a compassionate use basis to patients with severe COVID-19. Gilead has donated 1.5 million doses of the drug for its use against COVID-19.

The trials of remdesivir till now have showed mixed data. Data from a Phase 3 trial conducted by the company itself on 6000 severely ill COVID-19 patients showed similar efficacy with both 5 and 10 day dosing of the drug and it was generally well tolerated. The more keenly watched for result was from a control group study conducted and funded by the US government.

The clinical trials conducted by the US Government arm’s National Institute of Health and funded by the goverment showed the Remdesivir accelerated recovery from patients advanced COVID-19. The trial which had a control group involved 1063 patients. The study indicated that those who took Remdesivir took 3 days less to recover and the rate of fatality mortality rate was lower in the group administered the drug than the group that didn’t take it.

However, there was contradictory data published of an over 200 patient controlled group trial in China. The drug did not according to the study result in clinical improvement of patients in China. The drug was stopped in 12 percent of the patients due to adverse events in the trial.

Despite mixed data, the US, encouraged by results from its own government’s study, is now exploring options such as emergency use of the drug against COVID-19. Gilead currently has a patent on the drug disallowing other companies to manufacture a generic version of the drug. For countries to access the drug at a large and affordable cost, options likely to be explored include voluntary licensing and / or compulsory licensing.

Voluntary licensing is when the patent holder, in this case Gilead allows other companies to manufacture its patented drug. Compulsory licensing is when the when the government allows other companies to manufacture the patented drug without consent of the patent holder.

Previous instances of voluntary licensing include when Gilead in 2014 entered into agreements with 11 Indian generic cos to manufacture four of its Hepatitis C drugs including Sofosubuvir for distribution in over 100 countries.

Gilead in this case has promised they will ensure access of Remdesivir in case it is approved. They will wok with governments and healthcare systems to ensure both accessibility and affordability.