Biocon’s Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Thursday said that they have increased Remdesivir production and expect the shortage to ease by mid-May.

“We have increased Remdesivir production capacity. I think that the Remdesivir situation will ease by mid-May. I believe that Itolizumab and Tocilizumab situation should ease by early June,” she said.

She also said that Biocon is the sole manufacturer of Itolizumab worldwide and currently they are unable to cope up with the demand.

“We will do everything it takes to ramp up, but at this point in time, we are just dealing with the situation in the best possible way. The demand for this product has absolutely catapulted and we need to make sure that we start ramping up our production so that we can catch up with demand,” she said.

However, she ensured that they are doing everything to ramp up production. “These are biologic products which take a certain amount of time for every batch to be processed and at the moment we are dealing with whatever inventory and stocks we had to manufacture the product and get into the market. But to really meet demand, we believe it will only happen in early June,” she said.

