Remdesivir: Hetero Pharma aims to deliver 1 lakh doses over 3-4 weeks; Mumbai, Delhi top priority

Updated : June 22, 2020 06:10 AM IST

Hetero's generic Remdesivir will cost Rs5,000-6,000 / 100 mg injectable vial.
Hetero aims to roll out 1,00,000 dosages of generic Remdesivir in 3-4 weeks.
Hetero Pharma and Cipla have got a nod from DCGI to launch generic Remdesivir as part of agreement with patent-holder Gilead Sciences
