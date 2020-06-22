Healthcare Remdesivir: Hetero Pharma aims to deliver 1 lakh doses over 3-4 weeks; Mumbai, Delhi top priority Updated : June 22, 2020 06:10 AM IST Hetero's generic Remdesivir will cost Rs5,000-6,000 / 100 mg injectable vial. Hetero aims to roll out 1,00,000 dosages of generic Remdesivir in 3-4 weeks. Hetero Pharma and Cipla have got a nod from DCGI to launch generic Remdesivir as part of agreement with patent-holder Gilead Sciences Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply