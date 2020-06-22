Remdesivir: Hetero Pharma aims to deliver 1 lakh doses over 3-4 weeks; Mumbai, Delhi top priority

Hyderabad-based drugmaker Hetero Pharma says it plans to make 1 lakh dosages of Remdesivir available across the country over the next three-four weeks for treatment of severe COVID-19 patients.

The first set of Remdesivir supplies will be for hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi, the cities which are seeing the highest number of coronavirus infections.

Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope had been pushing for a speedy approval for Remdesivir and has spoken of using the drug on severe patients across the state.

Remdesivir is an experimental drug made by US drugmaker Gilead Sciences. The company has entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with five Indian pharma companies. Of the five, Hetero and Cipla have received the Indian drug regulator's nod to launch their generic versions of the drug.

Hetero Pharma has launched its generic Remdesivir under brand name Covifor.

The drug has shown to bring down the viral load in patients and help in faster recovery. Clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of the drug on severe patients are still being conducted.

The 100 mg injectable vials will be priced at an estimated Rs 5,000-6,000 per vial. Dr Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director of Hetero Pharma, told CNBC-TV18 that a course of Covifor will cost the patients approximately Rs 30,000-35,000.

As per the dosing recommendation, patients are to be given 200 mg injection of Remdesiver on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV daily for 5 days.

On June 13, Remdesivir was included in the Ministry of Health’s revised 'Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19' as an ‘investigational therapy’ only for ‘restricted emergency use’ purposes.

The revised protocol recommends use of Remdesivir for hospitalised patients in moderate stage of the disease that is, those on oxygen. As of June 21, India reported 4,10461 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these 1,69,451 are active cases. Nearly 5 percent of all cases are severe.

Dr Bandi told CNBC-TV18 that since the drug is under ‘restricted emergency use’ and has to be administered only in a hospital setting, the actual size of market will be assessed in a month’s time.

“We don’t have direct visibility on the number of patients we may need to service. As the drug is rolled out to hospitals and more clinical data emerges, we may get a fair picture by July. But we have no challenges on capacity,” he said.

Companies selling Remdesivir have to regularly submit the data on patients to the regulator as part of post-marketing surveillance.

For Hetero, marketing strategies and supplies of Remdesivir will be split between government, private hospitals and CSR funds, bulk being government procurement, says Bandi. “Based on our current estimates, nearly 60 percent of our supplies will go through government channels.”

Hetero says its manufacturing of generic Remdesivir is fully vertically integrated with both active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs) being made available in-house. Hetero will also be supplying APIs and KSMs to other Remdesivir license holders, Bandi said without disclosing names.

Besides Hetero and Cipla, the three other licensees Jubilant, Mylan and Dr Reddy's Labs have also applied to CDSCO for permission to manufacture and market the drug in India and are still awaiting permission. A sixth company, BDR Pharma, which does not have a licensing pact with Gilead, has contested the US' firm patent position and has filed for approval with the Indian regulator.

Gilead Sciences’ application for import & marketing of Remdesivir in India was granted approval by Indian drug regulator on June 1. The approval was granted under emergency use authorization in the interest of patient safety and for obtaining further clinical data.