  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

Updated : April 24, 2021 10:51:03 IST

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1
Published : April 24, 2021 09:27 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

Karnataka to purchase 1 crore Covishield doses; no decision on free vaccination yet, says Deputy CM

Karnataka to purchase 1 crore Covishield doses; no decision on free vaccination yet, says Deputy CM

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement