Reliance Industries, on Saturday, said it produces over 1000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen per day, which is nearly 11 percent of India’s total production of medical-grade liquid oxygen.

According to a media release, RIL meets the needs of every 1 in 10 patients in the country.

The is rallying its resources on a war footing to become India's largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen from a single location. Presently, the medical-grade liquid production is going through its refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Jamnagar and other facilities, it said in a statement.

The 1000 MT of oxygen is estimated to meet the needs of over 1 lakh people every day on average, the company said. In April 2021, Reliance Industries supplied over 15,000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen free of cost.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani is personally supervising the scale-up of production and transportation at Jamnagar, the release mentioned.

“Reliance airlifted 24 ISO containers for transporting Oxygen - creating an additional 500 MT of transportation capacity for India. Sincere thanks to ARAMCO, BP and IAF for their help in sourcing & transportation. More ISO containers are being air freighted over the next few days,” the statement added.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)