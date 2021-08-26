Reliance Life Sciences gets nod for Phase 1 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Sources

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Thursday recommended Reliance Life Sciences to begin conducting Phase 1 clinical trial for its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The aim of Phase I clinical trial is to obtain reliable information on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and mechanism of action of drugs with the objective of determining the maximum tolerated dose (MTD).

Earlier this week, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval for Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of India's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate -- HGCO19 -- that is being developed by Genova Biopharmaceuticals.

At present, India is administering three vaccines—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Though US’ Moderna vaccine, Johnson and Johnson‘s single-dose vaccine and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D have received approval for emergency use, they are yet to be included in the nationwide inoculation drive.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.