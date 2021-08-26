Reliance Life Sciences gets nod for Phase 1 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Sources

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

At present, India is administering three vaccines—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Reliance Life Sciences gets nod for Phase 1 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Sources
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Thursday recommended Reliance Life Sciences to begin conducting Phase 1 clinical trial for its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, sources told CNBC-TV18.
The aim of Phase I clinical trial is to obtain reliable information on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and mechanism of action of drugs with the objective of determining the maximum tolerated dose (MTD).
Also Read: India may be in endemic stage of COVID-19, says WHO expert; what that means
Earlier this week, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval for Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of India's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate -- HGCO19 -- that is being developed by Genova Biopharmaceuticals.
Also Read: Which COVID-19 test should you take?
At present, India is administering three vaccines—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Though US’ Moderna vaccine, Johnson and Johnson‘s single-dose vaccine and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D have received approval for emergency use, they are yet to be included in the nationwide inoculation drive.
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Coronavirus News Highlights: Some Afghanistan evacuees tested positive for COVID, says govt