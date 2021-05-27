  • SENSEX
Home Healthcare

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

May 27, 2021

Reliance Industries Limited has chalked out a detailed plan to vaccinate over 1.3 million employees and their families
The company aims to vaccinate employees and their families in over 880 Indian cities with the first dose, free of cost, by June 15
Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate
May 27, 2021

