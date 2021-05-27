Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

Reliance Industries Limited has chalked out a detailed plan to vaccinate over 1.3 million employees and their families in what will be the biggest corporate vaccination drive in the country.

The beneficiaries of the drive include employees' spouse, parents, grandparents, parents-in-law, eligible children, and siblings. RIL's associates, partner companies, their employees, retired employees (with family members) are also part of the massive vaccination drive.

The company aims to vaccinate employees and their families in over 880 Indian cities with the first dose, free of cost, by June 15. Over 3.30 lakh employees and their family members have already received the first jab. Those who got vaccinated outside the program will be fully reimbursed for the vaccination expenses.

Following the Centre's nod to private organisations to purchase vaccine for their employees, RIL purchased both Covishield (from Serum Institute) and Covaxin (from Bharat Biotech).

The programme has commenced at Mumbai and other locations and is set to start in other major cities and state capitals by next week. This will be followed by the cities where RIL and partner employees are based.

To be eligible for the drive, all employees and their family members need to register on the CoWin platform. Following the registration, they can book slots on Jio Healthub (RIL's online healthcare platform) for their chosen location.

The vaccination programme is a part of the Indian government's workplace vaccination policy, delivered at RIL's Occupational Health Centers (OHC). OHCs are located at Jamnagar, Vadodara, Hazira, Dahej, Patalganga, Nagothane, Kanikada, Gadimoga, Sahdol, Barabanki, Hosphiyarpur, Reliance hospitals and partner hospitals across 800+ cities with hospitals such as Apollo, Max, Manipal.