Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate Updated : May 27, 2021 14:54:09 IST Reliance Industries Limited has chalked out a detailed plan to vaccinate over 1.3 million employees and their families The company aims to vaccinate employees and their families in over 880 Indian cities with the first dose, free of cost, by June 15 Published : May 27, 2021 02:25 PM IST