As the country goes through tough times of lockdown in view of the coronavirus crisis, telecom major Reliance Jio has launched a dedicated 'work from home' plan worth Rs 251.

The plan, with validity of 51 days offers 2GB data per day. Once the data limit is reached, users will be able to use Internet at 64 kbps speed. The plan, however, does not offer voice calls and SMS.

The company, last week, also announced upgrading of select data voucher plans by offering more data and free non-Jio voice call minutes at the same price.

With the latest upgrade, 4G Jio prepaid data vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 now come with 800 MB, 2GB, 6GB and 12 GB data respectively. These vouchers also offer voice calls to non-Jio numbers for 75 minutes, 200 minutes, 500 minutes and 1,000 minutes respectively.

"With businesses encouraging employees to work from home, a growing need for remote interactions and families having more time for recreation, there is a growing requirement among users of seamless and more data. Through these voucher upgrades Jio is extending help to the users and ensuring that Indians have access to uninterrupted, abundant and affordable data to meet their current connectivity needs," Jio said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel also has said that it has several measures to improve the experience of its customers including upgrading of quality of service.

In a statement, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, said: "We understand that your network needs would evolve during this difficult time, as you work from home. We have taken several measures to improve your experience - from accelerating our roll outs, upgrading quality of service where possible and advancing our investments to meet your requirements."