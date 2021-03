Reliance Industries Limited will cover the costs of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees and their families.

In a letter addressed to “members of the Reliance family”, Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, stated: “As per our earlier commitment, Reliance will bear the full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents, and vaccine-eligible-aged children. You and your family’s safety and well-being is our responsibility. Mukesh (Ambani) and I truly believe that cherishing the health and happiness of our loved ones is what it means to be part of a family – the Reliance Family.”

The government launched the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations in India on March 1. This time, the effort is to immunize senior citizens and those with co-morbidities in the age range of 45 to 59 years.

The first phase of the vaccination drive in the country began on January 16 in which healthcare workers, who are at the frontline of the COVID-19 battle, got their vaccine shots.

In the mail, Nita Ambani also urged people not to let their guard down, and said that with their support “we will soon be able to put this pandemic behind us”. She added: “We are in the last stages of this collective battle. Together, we must win and we will win!”

Earlier, during the Reliance Family Day 2020 message, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had assured the employees that as soon as any approved vaccine was available in India, the company would plan an early immunisation drive for its employees and their family members.

Nita Ambani concluded the letter by stating, “Corona haarega, India Jeetega.”

Reliance Industries’ employee count is around six lakh. The number is nearly 1.9 million when their family members are included.

Earlier, IT major Infosys and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture also said that they would cover the vaccination costs for their employees in India.

Rekha Menon, the chairperson and senior managing director of Accenture, India, had tweeted even on Wednesday that the company would “cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine, for our people and their dependents who are covered under our medical benefits program”.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.