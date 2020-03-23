Business Reliance opens dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, steps up fight against deadly virus Updated : March 23, 2020 06:38 PM IST Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the BMC has set up a dedicated 100-bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, for the patients who test positive for Covid-19. RIL has also announced an initial support of Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Jio Haptik Technologies has launched a WhatsApp chatbot called 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' to help address queries about Coronavirus outbreak and disseminate verified information.