Reliance opens dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, steps up fight against deadly virus

Updated : March 23, 2020 06:38 PM IST

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the BMC has set up a dedicated 100-bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, for the patients who test positive for Covid-19.
RIL has also announced an initial support of Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Jio Haptik Technologies has  launched a WhatsApp chatbot called 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' to help address queries about Coronavirus outbreak and disseminate verified information.
Reliance opens dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, steps up fight against deadly virus

