Reliance opens dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, steps up fight against deadly virus

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday said it has stepped up efforts to help government in its effort to fight against Coronavirus.

RIL has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries, and all the 6,00,000 members of the Reliance Family on this action plan against COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a dedicated 100-bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, for the patients who test positive for Covid-19.

The facility, fully funded by Reliance Foundation, has built a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross contamination and helps control infection, it said.

All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices, RIL said.

Reliance Foundation will also provide free meals to people across various cities in partnership with NGOs.

RIL has built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, and handed it over to the District authorities.

The oil-to-telecom major said Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing.

“Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus.”

“RIL is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment (PPEs) such as suits and garments, for the nation’s health-workers to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge.”

Besides that, the company has also announced an initial support of Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In association with Microsoft, Jio is facilitating individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to continue their professional lives while still practicing social distancing.

Through symptom checker, Jio is offering its users the facility to check their symptoms right at home to prevent unnecessary pressure on the medical system and also providing continuous real-time updates and information on the coronavirus situation, it said.

Jio Haptik Technologies has launched a WhatsApp chatbot called 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' to help address queries about Coronavirus outbreak and disseminate verified information.

This Chatbot has been developed by Jio Haptik for the government free of cost, and updated on real time.

The Group will also provide free fuel for all Emergency Service vehicles used to transport COVID-19 patients, ensure 4G Wifi services are running properly running at home, and grocery stores of Reliance Retail across the country will ensure sufficient supply of essentials, the statement said.

