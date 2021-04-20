  • SENSEX
Reliance Industries increases oxygen supply to over 700 tonnes a day to COVID-hit states

Updated : April 20, 2021 06:55 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has tweaked manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical-grade oxygen which is being supplied free of cost to states badly affected by COVID19
