Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen facility at Jamnagar in Gujarat's Saurashtra region where it operates the world's largest crude oil refinery, with the 400-bed facility getting operational in the next five days, the state government said Wednesday.

Responding to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's request, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has directed the company officials to build a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen in Jamnagar, the state government said in a statement.

Ambani flew down to Jamnagar on Sunday to personally supervise the relief work.

Ambani has informed the chief minister that by next Sunday, a 400-bed hospital with oxygen facility will be started by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar. After that, the company will scale up its capacity to 1,000 beds in a week or so, it said.

The government will help the company provide the required manpower for this hospital. Other equipment and ancillary facilities will be set up by RIL for the hospital, which will serve the COVID-19 patients from Jamnagar and other adjoining districts in the state's Saurashtra region, it said.

Recently, Reliance Foundation (RF) scaled up its operations to address the growing need of COVID management in Mumbai and said that it will manage 875 beds for COVID patients in the city.

"Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) will operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID patients. RF will newly create, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15, 2021. 100 beds are being commissioned at The Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the BMC. All put together, RFH will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC," the company said.