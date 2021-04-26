Reliance Foundation scales up COVID-19 operations in Mumbai, to manage 875 beds for patients

Reliance Foundation (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of COVID management in Mumbai, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Deepening its engagement with the government of Maharashtra and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), RF said it has undertaken four more significant initiatives, in the battle against COVID in Mumbai.

The company added that it will manage 875 beds for COVID patients in the city.

"Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) will operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID patients. RF will newly create, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15, 2021. 100 beds are being commissioned at The Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the BMC. All put together, RFH will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC," the company added.

This is the largest contribution to COVID care in Mumbai by any philanthropic organization, it said.

All COVID patients at NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital are being treated free of cost, the company stated.

Speaking about the augmented COVID facilities, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy."

Less than a week back Reliance had tweaked manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical-grade oxygen which is being supplied free of cost to states badly affected by COVID-19, sources had said.

The company's Jamnagar refineries in Gujarat initially produced 100 tonnes of medical-grade oxygen, which has quickly been ramped up to over 700 tonnes, people aware of the matter said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the "storm" of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day.

