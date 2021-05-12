Reliance Foundation donates Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand govt for COVID-19 mitigation efforts

The Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 5 crore to the Uttarakhand government to help the Himalayan state in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

“We appreciate that the Uttarakhand government has been working tirelessly with the community in this difficult situation. RF is pleased to contribute Rs 5 crores to ‘Uttrakhand State Disaster Management Authority as a support to the Covid-19 relief efforts cause," the Reliance Foundation said in a letter to Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

“RF recognises that its response needs to be comprehensive, sustainable and resilient and is therefore committed to act accordingly, in a multi-pronged initiative as required by the nation," the letter read.

Among several measures taken to control the coronavirus spread in the state, the Uttarakhand government will be distributing Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, among the residents of the state as preventive medicine against the spread of COVID-19. The Uttarakhand government’s announcement comes after Goa and Karnataka issued similar directions.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the state-level clinical technical committee, an order issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash to all district magistrates said.

The panel has recommended the Ivermectin tablet as mass chemoprophylaxis to effectively control the surge of COVID-19 infection apart from the vaccination drive, the order said.

The 12 mg tablets of the drug will be distributed in a kit to all families through the health department and district magistrates, the order said.

Uttarakhand on Wednesday recorded 7120 fresh coronavirus cases, while 118 people succumbed to the infection. Even though early signs of decline in covid-19 numbers across the country are being seen in trends, certain districts have been cause of concern with a positivity rate of around 45 percent. Districts showing a continued increase in cases since last two weeks include Dehradun in Uttarakhand apart from several districts in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, etc.