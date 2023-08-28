Reliance AGM 2023 | Bill Gates and Mukesh Ambani join hands to elevate healthcare, climate solutions

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gate, on Monday, offered profound admiration for India's exceptional achievements in healthcare, particularly its monumental feat in eradicating polio and its remarkable strides in diminishing poverty, HIV transmission, and infant mortality rates.

Gates, whose foundation has engaged with India for over two decades, expressed heightened enthusiasm with each visit as he witnessed the remarkable headway in addressing pivotal health and development challenges.

Gates, during an address at the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), said that India's unwavering commitment to harnessing scientific and technological advancements for the betterment of its most vulnerable populations is a testament to the nation's resolute aim of inclusivity.

Gates lauded India's concerted efforts to expand access to essential services such as sanitation and financial resources. "It has increased access to sanitation and financial services. I am amazed not only by India’s innovation in science and technology but by the country’s focus on deploying that innovation to help those who need it most," said Gates.

The highlight of Gates' address was the revelation of a transformative partnership between Reliance and Breakthrough Energy, Gates' climate-focused organisation. This pioneering collaboration stands poised to tackle the intricate challenges of climate change, foster economic empowerment for women, and enhance the health outcomes of marginalised communities.

Visionary alliance to confront climate change

"I’m delighted that Reliance is collaborating with our foundation and with my climate organisation, Breakthrough Energy, on some of the world’s toughest challenges – addressing climate change, helping unlock economic power for women, and improving health outcomes for the poor."

A central tenet of this partnership revolves around the manufacture of high-quality, affordable drugs and vaccines. Recognising India's well-established expertise in this domain, Gates underscored the collaborative intention of the Foundation and Reliance to fortify drug development and the accessibility of point-of-care diagnostics.

Gates extolled India's demonstrated capacity to produce superior yet affordable drugs and vaccines, catering to both the nation and the world. Through their joint efforts, the aim is to champion innovation and enact large-scale implementation, thereby advancing drug development and accessible diagnostics.

This strategic alliance is designed to stimulate innovation within healthcare solutions while working closely with communities to bolster the ambitious objectives of the Indian government to eradicate infectious diseases.

Women's economic empowerment in health outcomes

Gates emphasized the pivotal role of women's economic empowerment in influencing health outcomes. Over the upcoming three years, this collaboration intends to empower one million women through self-help groups, aligning seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of uplifting millions of women economically.

"Over the next three years, in unity, we will empower one million women to realize their potential through self-help groups," Gates articulated. This aspiration converges with Prime Minister Modi's vision to see twenty million women in self-help groups significantly augment their income, a goal that the partnership aspires to contribute to significantly.

Furthermore, Gates underscored the urgent necessity for collective action from businesses, philanthropists, and governments. These stakeholders need to allocate resources towards affordable and sustainable green solutions, allowing India to harmonize its economic aspirations with its climate goals effectively.

"To make meaningful progress fighting climate change, we need businesses, philanthropists, and governments to spend more on affordable green solutions that will enable India to achieve its economic and climate aspirations at the same time," Gates stated, resonating with a holistic approach to address India's intertwined economic and environmental priorities.