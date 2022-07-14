Rejection is liberating, says Abhinav Bindra as he recounts the mental resilience of Steven Smith, David Warner, and Michael Jordan

None of us is born with mental strength. It is acquired and developed over time depending upon our circumstances, values picked up as kids and the experiences we go through. Some of us imbibe this resilience more naturally as we go through life’s struggles, while others have to make a conscious effort to discover the strength they always possessed to fight and endure.

Here is what can help.

1. Learning from the past, moving forward

Never allow yourself to believe that your past, no matter how difficult and traumatic, is also your present. Doing so will stop you from moving forward. The fear of past mistakes (yours or others') shall never prevent you from taking the next step. It doesn’t matter how fast or slow you move, the crucial bit is never getting stuck in a rut. There are a lot of mistakes you still have to make, and a lot of things are still left to learn.

Australian cricket’s modern-day icons, Steve Smith and David Warner , were banned from playing cricket for a year because they tampered with the ball. It was a big blot on their characters. They were subject to a lot of criticism (rightly so) and they might continue to regret it for a long time to come. However, it was the way they dealt with all of it — looking within and learning from their mistakes — that helped them make a successful return.

The depth of the pit they had fallen into and the fight they had on their hands can be established through Smith’s honest admission.

2. Taking it on the chin

Unfortunately, the world is not perfect and there’s a sure-shot pinch of disappointment waiting for us on most turns. If you wallow in self-pity and blame your circumstances or the injustice done to you by people, you will be stepping right into a never-ending trap of negativity. No matter what, try not to be in despair for too long. Be sad, grieve — it shows you have passion — but then let that intense grief drive you forward. It has historically led to the creation of some of the toughest characters.

There are numerous examples of athletes battling poverty and extreme adversities, and (they are) conquering all of it through sheer, stubborn determination. The list is endless — from India’s ‘Flying Sikh’, the late Milkha Singh, who suffered greatly from the tragedies of the partition to the legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who became one of India's greatest cricket captains despite losing his right eye as a 20-year-old. One example from modern sport is that of one of the world's greatest footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose mother almost aborted him due to poverty and his father's alcoholism.

Likewise, let the battles of today make you stronger and wiser; not helpless and bitter.

3. Recognising when it’s time for change

When the flow is strong, everything is aligned and we tend to move smoothly forward. However, a boat on still water will not go anywhere by itself. You have to start rowing and create your own flow. Likewise, when things are not going your way and the results just aren’t coming, you have no option but to get off your comfortable butt and do things differently.

Sometimes, to get to where you want, you have to make difficult choices — whether it is cutting off some habits, changing your schedule or even the simple act of saying "NO" to friends, even at the cost of disappointing them.

One of the best examples of this is Novak Djokovic , one of the three greatest tennis players of the modern era along with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Till 2010, Djokovic had won only one out of his now astonishing 21 grand slam titles. To realise his full potential, he knew something had to change. After consulting a nutritionist, Djokovic decided to cut off gluten and dairy products from his diet. Since then, this simple change has produced astonishing results. His undiminishing stores of energy helped him collect grand slam trophies at an astonishing rate!

4. Welcome failures/rejections like they are your friends

Fear of rejection or failure can be paralysing. This fear can come from years of self-doubt or maybe expectations set on you by family, societal norms or even by yourself. It can lead you to not take any risks in life and accept that what you have now is what you deserve. However, once you stop submitting to this fear, this pressure of reaching some sort of a ‘benchmark’, you might end up becoming unstoppable in whatever activity you commit to doing. You can only overcome it by going through it rather than around it. Put yourself out there even if you don’t believe in yourself yet and go get yourself rejected. It’s liberating, that is, if you let it drive you.