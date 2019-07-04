Business
Regulatory, industry bodies say salt brands safe to consume
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:35 PM IST
Concerns rose after Shiv Shankar Gupta, Chairman of Godhum Grains & Farm Products last week claimed that potassium ferrocyanide levels were alarmingly high in reputed Indian salt brands.
