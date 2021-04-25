Registration on CoWIN must for those between 18 and 45 years to get vaccine shot Updated : April 25, 2021 04:17:36 IST As India witnesses a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, it has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1. Registration for vaccination for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28. The price charged for vaccination by private hospitals would be monitored. Published : April 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply