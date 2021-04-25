  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Registration on CoWIN must for those between 18 and 45 years to get vaccine shot

Updated : April 25, 2021 04:17:36 IST

As India witnesses a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, it has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.
Registration for vaccination for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28.
The price charged for vaccination by private hospitals would be monitored.
Registration on CoWIN must for those between 18 and 45 years to get vaccine shot
Published : April 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Steel makers supply 1.43 lakh MT medical oxygen since Sep 20: Official data

Steel makers supply 1.43 lakh MT medical oxygen since Sep 20: Official data

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement